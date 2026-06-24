THE IMPORTANCE OF BURYING NATIONAL LEADERS ON HOME SOIL



By Philip Banda



It pains me to learn that the remains of the late President of the Republic of Zambia will be interred in the Republic of South Africa. Whoever advocated for this course of action ought to have carefully weighed the long-term national implications. While the wishes of the family deserve respect, a Republican President is more than a private citizen; he becomes part of the nation’s heritage and collective memory.





Some of the disadvantages of burying a Republican President in a foreign land include:



1. Memorial services and anniversary commemorations become costly and difficult to organise.



2. Millions of ordinary citizens are denied convenient access to pay their respects to a leader who once served the nation.





3. Zambia loses a significant national monument that could inspire patriotism and national unity.



4. Schools, researchers and future generations are deprived of an important site for civic and historical education.





5. Economic and tourism benefits associated with such a landmark are transferred to another country.



6. The country loses direct control over the preservation and maintenance of the burial site.





7. National events honouring the former President become dependent on the laws and goodwill of a foreign state.



8. In times of diplomatic disagreements or unforeseen circumstances, access to the grave may become complicated.



9. The burial place cannot readily serve as a focal point for national reflection, mourning and reconciliation.





10. Such a decision may leave many citizens with a sense that an important chapter of the nation’s history has been physically detached from the country itself.





11. Future generations may find it difficult to develop a tangible connection with the legacy of the departed leader.



12. A Head of State belongs not only to his family but also to the history of the Republic, and his final resting place should ideally remain among the people and the land he governed.





CONCLUSION



Throughout the world, nations preserve the graves of their leaders as symbols of national identity, continuity and remembrance. While personal and family wishes are important and must be respected, the burial of a Republican President carries profound national significance. For the sake of posterity, accessibility and national pride, the final resting place of a Head of State is best situated on the soil of the country he was privileged to serve.