THE INSTALLATION OF SIBBUKU BUTAMBO,A SYMBOL OF LEADERSHIP TRANSCENDING BOUNDARIES



March 2nd, 2025



BWEENGWA , Monze – An article has been brought to our attention where some opposition figures are quoting the Commonwealth secretariat Anti – bribery policy with regards to the gifting of 163 heads of cattle to newly installed Headwoman Butambo of Chief Hamusonde.





“An officer cannot receive Gifts of $20 per occasion, not to exceed $50 in a year from one source”.



“An employee or officer shall not SOLICIT or ACCEPT Gifts of immense value given because of his/her official position”





Take note that Headwoman Butambo did not receive those gifts in her capacity as Commonwealth Secretary General but rather as appreciation on her installation as a traditional leader whose duties and functions are in no way related to her official commonwealth portfolio.





Headwoman Butambo is a Kings Counsel or State Counsel as it might be in the Zambian legal context and has been at the helm of the Commonwealth Secretariat for a number of years and understands the cited legal provision better than her accusers whose basic legal knowledge is questionable.





As a native and subject of chief Hamusonde of the Lundwe- Ila people of Bweengwa, I wish to applaud the chief for recognizing Madam Scotland with that dignified title which raises the global status of the chiefdom and its people.





As the head of an organization spanning 56 countries and a combined population of over two billion people, the conferment of madam Scotland as a traditional leader in our chiefdom reaffirms President Hakainde Hichilema and Chief Hamusonde’s resolve to unite the different people of this world through tradition and culture. This recognition will further endear Zambia’s front-role position as a champion of global peace initiatives.





Gifting of animals to anyone is not anything new in our culture and tradition. It is the Ila culture to gift someone including newly born children with animals as means of being self sufficient in their new journey on earth and we therefore find it appalling that people would want to raise eyebrows over the gift given to our Headperson. We do that as a mark of respect and honor as our animals are our symbol of wealth and honor.





Twalumba ba mwami for realising and recognizing that leadership transcends beyond the boundaries of our vast grazing areas. We, your humble subjects are proud of you and your traditional council for being development focused for the good of our land. This will bring immense prosperity and benefits to us your subjects.





We recognise that this decision will allow our Headperson use her international connections in improving the welfare of us your subjects. Her experience in peace building and humanitarian activities will further lead to peaceful settlements of disputes in our chiefdom, making us the pride of the Ila dynasty. She will use her traditional role to help in improving and increasing our cattle breed which is the pride of the Ila clan. We, the Hamusonde subjects are elated with this installation because it will lead to improved livelihoods for us. Mwatambulwa ba Sibbuku Butambo. The daughter of the royal household in memory of our late great Queen Butambo.





Her role in securing the release of one of the Hamusonde subjects and current Republican President Hakainde Hichilema during his 127 days of incarceration under the PF using peaceful means goes to prove her skills in peaceful resolution of disputes which are needed among our people.





For all those that are aggrieved, we invite you to come and join in the dance as our traditional NGOMA YABUUKALI drum is sounded throughout the chiefdom because we have a cause to celebrate.





May even those herdboys that are out taking care of the animals in the plains hear the good news and join in the dance.



Ayilile ndandala



Issued by:



Cheelo Katambo

Subject and Native of the Hamusonde Chiefdom