THE KREMLIN IS CALLING UKRAINE’S THREAT “AGGRESSIVE” — AFTER USING BELARUS TO ATTACK UKRAINIAN CITIES



🤔 You really can’t make this stuff up.



Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov says Vladimir Putin will discuss President Zelenskyy’s demand to remove relay stations in Belarus with Alexander Lukashenko in the near future.





The demand came after Zelenskyy warned that if the relay stations allegedly being used to support Russian drone attacks on Ukrainian cities are not removed, Ukraine will remove them itself.





Peskov condemned the statement as an “absolutely aggressive threat,” calling it interference in the internal affairs of another country and an encroachment on that country’s sovereignty.





The irony is difficult to miss.



Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.



Russia continues to fire missiles and drones at Ukrainian cities.





Russia uses territory in Belarus to support military operations against Ukraine.



Yet threatening infrastructure allegedly involved in those attacks is now being described by the Kremlin as a violation of sovereignty.





For many observers, the statement highlights a contradiction that has become familiar throughout the war: principles such as sovereignty and non-interference are frequently invoked by Moscow when they apply to Russia or its partners, but rarely when discussing Ukraine.





The fact that the Kremlin is now openly discussing these relay stations may be just as noteworthy as the criticism itself.