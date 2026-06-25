The Kremlin says Ukraine is approaching a critical turning point.



Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov claims Russian forces are advancing across the entire front line and that Kyiv could soon face what he called “irreversible processes.”





Moscow also insists that alleged crimes committed by the Ukrainian government are being documented and preserved for future prosecution.





Meanwhile, Russia confirmed preparations are moving ahead for the next State Duma elections, with no plans to postpone the vote despite the ongoing conflict.





The Kremlin also announced that Presidents Vladimir Putin and Alexander Lukashenko are expected to hold talks in the near future.



As the battlefield evolves, Moscow is projecting confidence.





The message from the Kremlin:



Russia believes time is now working in its favor.



Source: TASS



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