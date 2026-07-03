The list of things that went wrong for Senegal before and during this World Cup:

▪️ The squad were only able to train once at their own stadium because the federation hadn’t paid the required fees. 🏟️

▪️ Ongoing uncertainty surrounding Pape Thiaw’s contract, with bonus payments only resolved after delays. ✍️💰

▪️ A friendly match was only arranged after the team arrived in the United States, just three weeks before facing France, despite most teams trying to minimise their time there. 😬

▪️ A second video analyst was brought into the setup midway through the tournament. 🎥

▪️ No scout was sent to watch Norway in their opening match before Senegal faced them. ❌

▪️ Mamadou Sarr was sent to the pre-match press conference before the Belgium game despite not playing a single minute all tournament. 😩

▪️ The decision to start Kalidou Koulibaly ahead of Mamadou Sarr. 🤔

🗞️ @lequipe