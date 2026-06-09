The most unsettling hand gesture in the world might be hiding in plain sight 😳👀



Presidents, billionaires, elite athletes, CEOs, even fictional villains seem to keep making the exact same pose… the fingertips touching, hands forming a triangle. At first glance, body-language experts often describe it as a sign of confidence, control, authority, and someone who believes they have the upper hand in a conversation





It’s sometimes called the steeple gesture, a posture associated with people who feel powerful enough that they don’t need to prove it.





But things are getting really weird. The same symbol has appeared in secret societies, occult imagery, conspiracy theories, ancient symbolism, and even modern discussions about power structures and hidden influence 🤔





In the comments, we’ll tell you the real story behind this gesture and why it has sparked so many disturbing theories over the years. 👇🔥



CL