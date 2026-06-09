THE NEXT MPEZENI ?



Following the demice of Paramount Chief Mpezeni IV, Njengembaso David Jere, there are three possible considerstions to the throne, namely Sobhozwa Jere, Daniel Jere and George Jere.





Accordingly to Ngoni tradition , the Royal Family should sit to consider the eligibility of the three considerations to the throne.



The Royal Family having sat to consider the three possible contenders, we take the following position:





1. The person that qualifies to ascend to the throne is Daniel Soshangane Jere.

2. George Jere does not qualify because his mother was not married to his father.

3. Sobhuzwa and his siblings were banished from the Kingdom by the Royal Family Establishment then.





Grounds for qualifying or disqualifying the other contenders.



– Kambwili’s wife is not mentioned in the Family Tree because she was just cohabiting with him as no dowry was paid.





– Secondly, George Jere was not the first born of his mother. George Jere’s mother had two other children before him. In Ngoni custom George is known as a “Chibuya” meaning a child that is not a first child and also born out of wedlock.





– George Jere, therefore, does not qualify.



– Paramount Chief Mpezeni III married Assed Aliness Maimisa who born him two sons namely Daniel Soshangane Jere as the first born son of Paramount Chief Mpezeni III from the union with Assed Aliness Maimisa.





– Daniel Soshangane Jere is the only surviving son of Paramount Chief Mpezeni III that qualifies to ascend to the throne.





– When Paramount Chief Mpezeni III, Sobhuzwa, his brothers, sisters and mother were banished permanently from the Ngoni Kingdom.





– They relocated to Mazabuka, Southern Province where they have settled to date.



– Sobhuzwa also does not qualify to ascend to the throne.



A Genealogy Chart is attached to demonstrate the family tree.