On a serious note though, the political case of president Sean Tembo should be given serious attention and not just Facebook memes etc.





1. Who redesignated his political party at the Registrar Of Societies as we have been told to a church organisation?





That move has made his party ineligible to participate in any political activities?



2. Who added the second Secretary General of the party without president Sean Tembo’s consent?



( Ati One is living and the other one is late)





How and when did all these changes happen without the owner of the party being aware?





These are serious questions that we should be asking those holding these offices and not just making fun of this serious injustice.



©️Corn Munthu

A concerned citizens