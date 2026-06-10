THE PRESIDENTS CHAIR



By Chanda John Chimba



I have seen a picture making rounds on Facebook showing a man in a suit, believed to be from State House security, carrying the chair on which the President was supposed to sit. Some people are making fun of it, while others are using it for their usual political narratives.





Here is what you need to know. I was not very close to the powers that be during President Edgar Chagwa Lungu’s time, but on the many occasions I was privileged to be present where the President was in attendance, whether at State functions, public gatherings, groundbreaking ceremonies, funerals, or any other events outside State House, there was always an advance team responsible for bringing the President’s chair and table.





The President does not sit just anywhere or on any chair. The chair he uses comes from State House. At every function I attended where President Lungu was present, his chair came from State House and was carefully guarded. Before he arrived, it was set up, and after he left, it was loaded back into a State House vehicle and taken away.





So, I do not understand why this should suddenly become an issue simply because it has happened with President Hakainde Hichilema. This is basic standard protocol and how such matters are handled.





For your own information, even when the President checks into a hotel, there is a reason why a housekeeper from State House accompanies him. Many things in the room are changed or arranged to ensure the President’s security and comfort.





Let us focus on important issues rather than debating why the President moves with his own chair. Some opposition leaders are even issuing statements over this. Really?





Even if all those vying for the presidency this year were to become President one day, this practice would not stop. It would remain the same. Those who have served in government or have been close to the corridors of power will understand that this is standard procedure.