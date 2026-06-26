🚨 THE PROPHECY HAS SPOKEN! Celebrated Ghanaian priest Nana Kwaku Bonsam makes shocking World Cup prediction! 🇬🇭🔮





Is the script officially written for the Greatest of All Time?



Famous Ghanaian spiritual priest, Nana Kwaku Bonsam, has broken his silence on who will lift the ultimate prize in July, and his words have sent shockwaves across global football feeds!





🗣️ “This World Cup is for Portugal and Cristiano Ronaldo. They will win it.” 🇵🇹👑



At 41 years old, Ronaldo has been defying science on the pitch, and now a major spiritual heavyweight claims the universe has already aligned for the Al-Nassr and Real Madrid legend to complete football!





Football Fans Across Mzansi: Do you believe in these football prophecies, or is this just pure hype? Can a 41-year-old CR7 really carry Portugal all the way to the trophy? 👇🗣️



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