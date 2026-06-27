🚨 The PURE JOY on Kylian Mbappé’s face after Ousmane Dembélé completed his FIFA World Cup HAT-TRICK! 🥺🤍🇫🇷⬇️





For years, people have labelled Mbappé as “SELFISH”… saying he only cares about scoring himself. But moments like this completely destroy that narrative. ❤️👏





Mbappé PROVIDED 2 ASSISTS for Dembélé’s three goals and, the moment Dembélé completed his historic hat-trick, Mbappé was the FIRST player to embrace him, lift him into the air and celebrate like it was his own achievement. 🫂🥹





Just genuine happiness for his teammate and one of his closest friends. 🤝🤍



This is the same Mbappé who has repeatedly shown that, when France wins, that’s all that truly matters. He’ll score when needed, create when needed, and celebrate every teammate’s success with the same passion. 🇫🇷🔥





The Mbappé we all know and admire is truly back. 🤍🐢



Top teammate. Top human. Top player. 🫶🇫🇷