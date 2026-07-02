The reason why Morocco have the upper hand against France.

This Moroccan team has faced a tougher test than France so far, and they’re still here.

First of all, It was Brazil, the Moroccans made them to look very poor, to the point that everyone concluded that Brazil are not good.

Secondly, the Sweden that loss 3-0 to France, is the same one the Netherlands trashed 5-1, and that same Netherlands were made to beg for mercy against Morocco.

Again, Morocco look complete in every department.

They can keep the ball for as long as they want, and in terms of physical attributes, they’re equal to the task.

Their midfied has been so impressive from day 1, and these guys are capable of starving France for as long as they want.

Once they control the midfield, France’s attack won’t be that vibrant.

Their forwards are very good on the ball.

And if it somehow goes to penalty shootout, everyone knows how crucial Bono will be at this stage.

On paper, Morocco don’t look scary like France, but on the pitch, France don’t have any edge over them.

It looks like France are still in their honeymoon, but when they meet serious nations, it will be clear that no team is here to worship the other.

France look unbeatable, because they haven’t met their match.

We’ll be there!