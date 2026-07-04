THE SAME PEOPLE WHO USED TO BEAT YOU JUST CHANGED COLOUR,” HICHILEMA TELLS ADORING BAROTSELAND CROWDS



By Barotseland Watchdog Political Reporter



The dusty roads to Kaoma, Nkeyema, Luampa and Lukulu turned into rivers of green this week, as President Hakainde Hichilema returned home to a reception that felt more like family than a campaign trail.





“Mr. Hakainde Hichilema, the man who is dearly loved in Barotseland, has reached Barotseland,” thousands sang in unison, ululating and waving as his convoy rolled in ahead of the August 13 General Election.





From market stalls to village squares, crowds waited for hours under the Western sun just to catch a glimpse. Elders danced with youth. Women lifted their chitenge in celebration. Children chanted his name. At every stop, the message was clear: Barotseland loves HH.





Taking the podium to roaring applause, the President’s voice softened as he spoke to the people who have stood with him through the years.





“The same people who used to beat you and kill people here want to come,” he said. He paused. “They just changed colour.” The crowd fell silent, then nodded in agreement.





He drew them back to Kaoma’s painful history. “They once killed Banda in Kaoma,” he reminded them. Then he spoke of journeys many made to Lusaka’s Intercity Bus Station. “When you used to travel to Lusaka and reach Intercity, they used to beat you for supporting this party,” he said. The memory drew a collective roar of recognition.





“For 33 years, Western Province suffered for their party,” Hichilema told the cheering masses. “Do not hand our future back to those with that legacy.” His warning was aimed directly at NRPUP’s Brian Mundubile, running mate Makebi Zulu, and independent candidates.





But the warning was paired with hope. Hichilema assured the crowds that Barotseland would see “massive development” if the UPND is returned to power. The promise was met with more cheers, more songs, and hands lifted high.





Even as the rallies swelled across Kaoma, Nkeyema and Luampa, a contrast was hard to miss on the ground: while UPND filled the Western Province towns, NRPUP’s Brian Mundubile and Makebi Zulu were still campaigning in areas where they have strong support. In Barotseland, they had not yet appeared.