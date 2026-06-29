The scandal and cloud of suspicion surrounding Austria vs. Algeria rumbles on. Iran—the team most affected by the result—has accused both sides of a pre-match agreement, as a draw favored both nations.





Iran’s claim is heavily based on multiple videos showing the two benches arguing, demanding composure, and exchanging words—highly unusual behavior during a match.





Riyad Mahrez, who didn’t look happy after scoring the goal to make it 3-2, admitted post-match that he understood the controversy and called it an awkward situation, but insisted they played at 100%.





Meanwhile, Austria manager Ralf Rangnick stated it is impossible to fix a match with that level of raw emotion. 🇦🇹🇩🇿