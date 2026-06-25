The tide may be turning in favor of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy…



Fifteen months ago, Donald Trump publicly treated Volodymyr Zelenskyy as a losing hand in the Oval Office. Trump’s administration pressed Kyiv for a mineral deal that would greatly benefit America, but Zelenskyy refused to comply.





This reportedly led to frustration among Trump’s team, with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent allegedly disparaging Zelenskyy. The expectation was that Ukraine would cave under pressure, but the opposite occurred. Ukraine not only survived but also transformed its military capabilities, while Russia’s operation proved a strategic blunder, with losses of 1,395,790.





Ukraine has become a hub for military innovation, particularly in drone warfare, drawing attention from NATO. The tables have turned, with Zelenskyy emerging as a significant leader. Having survived both Putin’s aggression and Trump’s disdain, Zelenskyy may still be in office long after both men have departed.





The focus should be on the shift in power, as Ukraine now influences Europe’s defense industry and strategic thinking. The once-dependent client is now a driving force, potentially giving Zelenskyy more influence over Europe’s future than his critics.