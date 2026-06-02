🚨 BREAKING: The U.S. Has Stationed Around 80 Aerial Refueling Aircraft in Israel 🇺🇸🇮🇱

Reports indicate that approximately 60 U.S. Air Force tanker aircraft — including KC-135s and KC-46s — are currently positioned at Ben Gurion Airport, with an additional 16 to 18 aircraft reportedly deployed at Eilat/Ramon Airport.

✈️ The unprecedented buildup has fueled speculation about long-term military planning and growing tensions across the Middle East.

🔥 According to reports, Washington has requested permission to keep the aircraft stationed on Israeli territory until the end of 2027, signaling a potentially significant strategic commitment in the region.

🌍 As geopolitical tensions continue to escalate, analysts are closely watching what this massive deployment could mean for regional security, military operations, and future U.S.-Israel cooperation.

💬 What do you think is behind this move? Routine military planning or preparation for a larger regional crisis?