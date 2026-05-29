There are opposition leaders who want UPND to continue – Akashambawa Mbekusita Lewanika

There are opposition leaders who want UPND to continue – Aka

By Mubanga Mubanga



Veteran politician Akashambawa Mbekusita Lewanika says he believes that there are some opposition leaders who want the UPND to continue ruling.





In an interview with Daily Revelation yesterday, Lewanika said there are some opposition leaders who had accepted the status quo. He added that some wanted to be presidential candidates at the expense of other opposition leaders.

“And also I don’t believe that everybody who is in opposition is for change. Some of them want the same system to continue. So, it was a question



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