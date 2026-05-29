There are opposition leaders who want UPND to continue – Akashambawa Mbekusita Lewanika

There are opposition leaders who want UPND to continue – Aka
By Mubanga Mubanga
Veteran politician Akashambawa Mbekusita Lewanika says he believes that there are some opposition leaders who want the UPND to continue ruling.
In an interview with Daily Revelation yesterday, Lewanika said there are some opposition leaders who had accepted the status quo. He added that some wanted to be presidential candidates at the expense of other opposition leaders.
“And also I don’t believe that everybody who is in opposition is for change. Some of them want the same system to continue. So, it was a question
https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/there-are-opposition-leaders-who-want-upnd-to-continue-aka/
So what, like you’ve just woken up from a bag of melie meal that not everyone is a hater like you Akashambatwa. What is wrong with other opposition to want the upnd to win and continue?