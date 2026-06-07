THERE IS LIFE AFTER ELECTIONS, MWANZA REMINDS ZAMBIANS

….says be careful not to burn bridges

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) President Antonio Mourinho Mwanza has urged Zambians to conduct themselves responsibly during the election period, warning against allowing political differences to damage personal relationships and create lasting divisions.

With only 67 days remaining before voters head to the polls, Mr Mwanza said citizens should remember that life will continue long after the elections are over and that political competition should not come at the expense of social harmony.

“There is life after elections. We are only 67 days away from voting. After that, life goes on for another five years,” Mr Mwanza said.

He cautioned members of the public against taking political debates personally, noting that political leaders often reconcile after elections while ordinary citizens are left dealing with the consequences of broken relationships and hostility.

“Be careful not to burn bridges, create lifelong enemies, or inherit other people’s bitterness and hatred over politics when you are not even a candidate yourself,” he said.

Mr Mwanza observed that supporters of different political parties should engage in issue-based discussions while maintaining mutual respect, regardless of their political preferences.

He stressed that democracy thrives when citizens are able to express differing views peacefully and make independent choices at the ballot box.

The DPP leader further noted that political leaders who appear to be fierce rivals during campaigns may eventually work together, making it unwise for supporters to cultivate unnecessary animosity on their behalf.

“Political leaders may reconcile tomorrow, shake hands, and move on. But the enemies you make in the process may remain with you for years,” Mr Mwanza said.

He encouraged voters to participate actively in the democratic process by debating issues passionately, respecting opposing views and voting according to their conscience.