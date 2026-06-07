There is no better day than my mother’s birthday to  launch my campaign as  Independent Candidate for Mazabuka Central- Garry Nkombo

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Today my mother turns 85!

Every good thing I am, she built. Every season I have served Mazabuka, she prayed me through



Mum has stood by me through my tribulations and triumphs.

My mother’s life has been about community service, thus  there is no better day than her birthday to  launch my campaign as your Independent Candidate for Mazabuka Central.



Mama, I am told the ‘ angels ‘  are joining the launch, too, I hope they will  be on the side of  the people today.



Two celebrations. One heart.  People First ❤️❤️❤️

Happy Birthday, Mama. I love you. ❤️

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