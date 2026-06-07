THERE WILL BE NO REVENGE, ONLY UNITY, PEACE AND DEMOCRACY UNDER OUR GOVERNMENT

Lusaka – Saturday, 6 June 2026.

Fellow Citizens,

I want to assure every Zambian that no one should fear persecution, intimidation or revenge when Government changes after the August 13 elections.

Our Tonse-Pamodzi Alliance government will prioritize national peace, unity and reconciliation. We will respect and protect all citizens regardless of their political affiliation because democracy should never be treated as an enemy.

No citizen should live in fear simply because they have chosen to contest an election or support a different political party. Together with my running mate, Hon. Makebi Zulu, we are committed to demonstrating a different style of leadership founded on love, national unity and peaceful coexistence.

Brian Mundubile

NRPUP Presidential Candidate

Tonse-Pamodzi Alliance