These are confirmed news rules for 2026 world cup

• THROW-IN COUNTDOWN (FIVE SECONDS): If a player deliberately delays the restart of play, the throw can be given to the opposition.

• GOAL-KICK COUNTDOWN (FIVE SECONDS): Also applies to deliberate attempts to run down the clock and can result in a corner being awarded.

• TIME-LIMITED SUBSTITUTIONS (10 SECONDS): Substituted players have 10 seconds to leave the field at the nearest point. If they fail to do so, the substitute cannot enter the field for at least one minute and the team must continue with 10 players.

• OFF-FIELD TREATMENT (ONE MINUTE): Players who are treated by the physio must stay off the field for 60 seconds. There are some exceptions, including for goalkeepers, injuries and if the opponent is booked or sent off.

• PLAYERS COVERING THEIR MOUTHS: Any player covering their mouth in a confrontational situation with an opponent may be sanctioned with a RED CARD. 🤐

• CORNERS CAN BE CHECKED: VAR can make sure that a corner has been correctly awarded, but this must be done quickly and before the restart.

• SECOND YELLOWS CAN BE REVIEWED: Players sent off for two cautions can have the second booking checked, but there will be no reviews for potential second yellows. ⚖️