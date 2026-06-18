By Hopewell Chin’ono
These are the 35 opposition Members of Parliament who voted YES alongside ZANUPF in support of Constitutional Amendment Bill No. 3 (CAB 3).
Their votes proved decisive in helping ZANUPF secure the two-thirds majority required to pass the bill through the National Assembly.
Without support from these opposition MPs, the ruling party would not have had sufficient numbers on its own to amend the Constitution. The bill now proceeds to the Senate for consideration.
Bacillia Majaya
Bridget Nyandoro
Charles Moyo
Consilia Chinanzvavana
Constance Chihota
Diana Marikano
Fransica Ncube
Jabulani Hadebe
Josiah Makombe
Juliana Makuvire
Libion Sibanda
Lungile Ncube
Melphiner Gwabeni
Memory Linyani
Mxolisi Sibanda
Nomathemba Ndlovu
Nomvula Nguni
Nyasha Batitsa
Ottilia Sibanda
Prince Dube
Samantha Mureyani
Samukeliso Maseko
Sibongile Maphosa
Sichelesile Mahlangu
Sikhuphukile Dube
Sithabisiwe Moyo
Surrender Kapoikulu
Susan Matsunga
Tendayi Nyathi
Tendeukai Matara
Thomas Muwodzeri
Truswell Chikomo
Tsungirirai Rungwave
Vincent Sihlabo
Vivian Chitimbe