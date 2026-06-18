By Hopewell Chin’ono

These are the 35 opposition Members of Parliament who voted YES alongside ZANUPF in support of Constitutional Amendment Bill No. 3 (CAB 3).





Their votes proved decisive in helping ZANUPF secure the two-thirds majority required to pass the bill through the National Assembly.



Without support from these opposition MPs, the ruling party would not have had sufficient numbers on its own to amend the Constitution. The bill now proceeds to the Senate for consideration.





Bacillia Majaya

Bridget Nyandoro

Charles Moyo

Consilia Chinanzvavana

Constance Chihota

Diana Marikano

Fransica Ncube

Jabulani Hadebe



Josiah Makombe

Juliana Makuvire

Libion Sibanda

Lungile Ncube

Melphiner Gwabeni

Memory Linyani

Mxolisi Sibanda



Nomathemba Ndlovu

Nomvula Nguni

Nyasha Batitsa

Ottilia Sibanda

Prince Dube

Samantha Mureyani

Samukeliso Maseko

Sibongile Maphosa

Sichelesile Mahlangu

Sikhuphukile Dube

Sithabisiwe Moyo



Surrender Kapoikulu

Susan Matsunga

Tendayi Nyathi

Tendeukai Matara

Thomas Muwodzeri

Truswell Chikomo

Tsungirirai Rungwave

Vincent Sihlabo

Vivian Chitimbe