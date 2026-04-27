THEY CAME FOR MALI & LOST — GOÏTA & PUTIN CRUSH THE BIGGEST ATTACK IN SAHEL HISTORY





On April 25, 2026, the

enemies of Mali made their boldest move yet.



An estimated 10,000 to 12,000 fighters launched a coordinated assault across Bamako, Kati, Gao, Kidal and Sévaré hitting military bases and even targeting the presidential palace.





They thought Mali would fall. They were WRONG.



President Assimi Goïta’s forces backed by President Vladimir Putin’s Africa Corps stood firm and repelled the largest coordinated attack the Sahel has ever seen.





Thousands of attackers were neutralised. Key positions held. Mali did NOT break.



Mali paid a heavy price and we honour every soldier and civilian who lost their life defending this great nation.

But make no mistake Mali is still standing.





Africa’s enemies thought they could bring down a sovereign government in one night.



Mali showed the world that when a nation stands together, no force can break it.





We stand with Mali. We stand with Goïta.



Drop Your Thoughts:

Africa, we stand with Mali today say it loud in the comments



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