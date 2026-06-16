🤯🔥 THEY DEPORTED HIM. FIFA PAID HIM IN FULL. NOW HE’S REFEREEING THE UEFA SUPER CUP. THE COMEBACK🇸🇴 IS LOUDER THAN THE DISRESPECT.





Omar Artan was detained for 11 hours, stripped of his World Cup dream, and sent home on unproven allegations with zero evidence made public.



But here is what happened next:





✅ FIFA paid him his FULL tournament salary



✅ FIFA officials personally supported him in Istanbul



✅ He has been invited to referee PSG vs Aston Villa the UEFA Super Cup in Austria, August 12



✅ He is already targeting the 2030 World Cup

The man they tried to silence now has a bigger stage.





Somalia received him like a champion. Football rewarded him like one. History will remember him as one.





To every African told their dream has a ceiling watch Omar Artan.



African hype media