‘They’ll talk about America’s sins while overlooking our greatness.’ – US Vice President JD Vance blasts country’s critics on America’s 250th independence





US Vice President JD Vance rebuked individuals who focus on America’s shortcomings during a major Independence Day speech delivered from the flight deck of an amphibious assault vessel in New York.





The vice presidential address coincided with a grand procession of historic tall ships from over 20 nations entering New York Harbor to honor the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence on July 4, 1776.





“You will hear a couple small but loud voices today speak obsessively not of our national greatness, but of our national imperfections,” Vance said from the USS Kearsarge..





“They’ll talk about America’s sins with the anger and zeal of a brimstone preacher, but without any of the grace or forgiveness that must be present in the Christian faith,” Vance said, adding that these critics “misunderstand the essence of America.”



With the international fleet of sailing vessels passing in the background, the vice president urged citizens to look beyond simplified interpretations of their country and its people.





The rhetoric mirrored positions taken by US President Donald Trump, who spoke out against radical factions threatening national identity while warning of a reviving communist threat within the country.





The consecutive speeches highlighted how a momentous historical milestone can unfold against a backdrop of intense domestic polarization, even amidst nationwide holiday festivities.





A massive aerial demonstration featuring military aircraft, including the Navy’s precision flight team, performed flyovers above the harbor to leave patriotic vapor trails across the sky.