Thierry Henry apologises to Nigerians after offending World Cup comment

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry has apologised to Nigerians over offending comments he made at the World Cup.

The former France international came under fire on Saturday while covering the USA’s 4-1 victory over Paraguay alongside fellow football icon Zlatan Ibrahimovic for FOX Sports.

During the broadcast, popular streamer IShowSpeed was spotted wearing Nigeria shorts paired with a United States Men’s National Team jersey. Reacting to the outfit, Henry said: “I love Nigeria, but not today. Today is USA for you.”

IShowSpeed responded by asking, “What’s wrong with Nigeria?”

Henry quickly clarified his stance, saying, “Nigeria is great.” However, moments later, after Paraguay scored against the United States, the former Arsenal striker jokingly blamed the streamer, saying: “You see? You bring bad luck. That’s you bringing bad luck.”

The remark did not sit well with some Nigerian fans, who took to social media to criticise Henry, describing the comment as offensive and disrespectful.

The former Arsenal and Barcelona man has now put out a new video, addressing the whole situation.

​”I needed to clarify something because I don’t think people understand when you say stuff sometimes or when a joke is a joke,” Henry said.

​”So I just spoke yesterday about the shorts of Nigeria and the top of the US. I just said to him it is bad luck to break the set.

​”Could have been the shorts of France, Italy or Spain; I would have said the same thing. I was just having a little joke with him, saying that it will be bad luck. Not Nigeria is bad luck, but to break the set, because you go as a set.

​”I even said that I love Naija. And by the way, I do. I have my respect for Nigeria and the people there. A lot of Arsenal fans, by the way out there, so don’t misunderstand that stuff, please.

​”Nigeria is never bad luck. I was just saying breaking the set is bad luck with any other shorts.”