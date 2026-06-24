🗣️ Thierry Henry apologizes to Cristiano Ronaldo:



“I have to put my hands up and apologize. After the DR Congo match, I said Cristiano was playing for himself, getting in the way, and that Portugal needed goals from the team, not just from him.





But what he did tonight against Uzbekistan is exactly why he is Cristiano Ronaldo.



At 41 years old, under enormous pressure, he stepped up and delivered a Man of the Match display, scoring twice in a dominant 5-0 victory. It simply doesn’t make sense.





I questioned whether he was holding Portugal back. His response? The only response he knows — silence the critics, silence the studio, and remind everyone that writing him off is the biggest mistake you can make in football.





I was wrong.



Portugal needed a ruthless leader tonight, and Cristiano Ronaldo was nothing short of perfection.” 👏🇵🇹