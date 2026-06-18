🚨🗣️ Thierry Henry has sent a pointed message to Cristiano Ronaldo: “The team needs to score, not you.”



👀 Henry claimed Ronaldo put his own personal ambitions ahead of the rest of the squad during Portugal’s 1-1 draw with DR Congo. Ronaldo intervened on a cut-back pass during the second half despite Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes waiting directly behind him.





⛔ Henry argues that a selfless run from the striker would have pulled the defender away and provided a simple tap-in for his teammate. Instead, Ronaldo crossed the path of the ball and allowed the opposing defence to intercept.





😡 Fernandes was seen looking visibly frustrated with the forward immediately after the attack broke down. The blank means Ronaldo has now failed to score in his last 10 consecutive major tournament appearances for his country.





❌ The extended dry spell has seen him take 33 shots without finding the back of the net. The forward has not scored a goal at a major international tournament since the opening game of the 2022 World Cup.





🇵🇹 Scrutiny is now intensifying over whether the national team would be better served by starting a different forward in the upcoming group fixtures.