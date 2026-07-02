Thierry Henry on Amad Diallo’s performance against Norway:



“Priceless. Absolutely priceless.



The moment Amad Diallo stepped onto the pitch, the game changed. You could feel it. The defenders could feel it. The crowd could feel it.





This is a World Cup. It’s win or go home. Players like that don’t belong on the bench for 60 minutes.



He almost turned the entire match around in a matter of minutes. That’s the difference elite talent makes.





For me, Ivory Coast’s biggest mistake today was waiting so long to bring him on. Amad is just as important to this team as Michael Olise is to France or Lamine Yamal is to Spain. When your best game-changers are sitting on the bench, you’re already making life difficult for yourself.”