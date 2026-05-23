This is exactly what is happening in Kasama, where the camps of Brian Mundubile and Makebi Zulu are competing against each other.





Look at this simple mathematics:



If 11,000 voters support the Tonse Alliance while UPND has 7,000 supporters, one would expect the opposition to win comfortably. However, if the opposition vote is split, with 6,000 votes going to Brian Mundubile’s candidate and 5,000 going to Makebi Zulu’s candidate, the UPND candidate wins with 7,000 votes.





That is how elections are lost not because the opposition lacks support, but because the vote is divided.





It is also unrealistic to assume that UPND will receive zero votes in areas considered opposition strongholds. Politics does not work that way. Even in the 2021 general election, late President Edgar Lungu received more than 10,000 votes in Solwezi, an area widely regarded as a UPND stronghold.



Current Zambia