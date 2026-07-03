This is humiliation. This is trauma. This is the biggest fiasco in Senegalese football in an international competition- French and Congolese journalist Elton Mokolo

🚨❌🇸🇳 French and Congolese journalist Elton Mokolo on Senegal’s World Cup elimination:



🗣️ “This is humiliation. This is trauma. This is the biggest fiasco in Senegalese football in an international competition. In footballing terms, it’s the equivalent of PSG’s 6-1 or France’s Seville ’82.





This is a disaster that will go down in the history of Senegalese football. And I’ll even say this: I don’t see how this coaching staff recovers from it. I don’t see how certain players recover from it.





Do you realise? I saw the statistic:



Senegal are the first team in World Cup knockout history to be eliminated after leading 2-0 in the 85th minute. This is something that will haunt the careers of many Senegalese players because every time they put on the national team shirt, people will bring this up. And I’m saying that about players who have won the Africa Cup of Nations.





What happened here is the conclusion of a World Cup campaign that became pathetic for Senegalese football. You go out of the tournament with three defeats and nine goals conceded. Nine goals conceded! And honestly… you could play Benny Hill instead of Youssou N’Dour over those goals, it wouldn’t make any difference.





What I mean is, the goals they conceded were ridiculous. The first one was avoidable. The second, where Niakhaté plays for the foul and Diaw completely misses it, was very avoidable. The third, you have Lamine Camara diving into a tackle in the 120th minute while already on a yellow card, at the exact moment when you need the most composure. It’s absurd.





All of this is the consequence of everything Senegal did throughout the World Cup. They abandoned their own destiny and it ended in something deeply dramatic and tragically comical.”



He said it all. 👏👏