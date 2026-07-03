🗣️ “This World Cup is for Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal. I have seen it clearly.”





🇬🇭 Ghanaian spiritualist Kwaku Bonsam has made another bold World Cup prediction. 👀





He claims Portugal have already won the tournament in the spiritual realm and says Cristiano Ronaldo should relax because his moment has finally arrived. According to him, Ronaldo will lift the World Cup trophy in just a few days.





Bonsam also predicted that Harry Kane and England will fall short once again, insisting the trophy is destined for Portugal.



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