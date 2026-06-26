Thomas Partey former Arsenal DMF Drops a Heartbreaking Speech.

My brothers and sisters, my Ghanaian family, and everyone watching around the world…

Today, I stand here with my heart full, full of pride for my country, full of respect for the beautiful game, and full of emotion that words can barely carry. Yesterday, we stepped onto that pitch against England, a moment I had dreamed of since I was a boy kicking a ball in the streets of Odumase. To wear the Black Stars jersey at the World Cup… there is no greater honor. No matter what storms come, this badge on my chest lifts me higher than any pain.

I know many of you have seen the noise. The questions. The silence from one player who chose not to shake my hand. I felt it. But I also felt the respect from so many others teammates past and present, opponents who competed with honor, and millions back home who never stopped believing. Football has always been bigger than one moment, one headline, or one difficult chapter. It brings us together even when the world tries to pull us apart.

To my family, my loved ones, and every Ghanaian who has lifted me in prayer: thank you. Your strength has been my shield when things felt heavy. I have always given everything for this game and for my country on the pitch and off it. I stand before you as a man who loves deeply, who fights for his dreams, and who believes in justice and truth. I have pleaded not guilty because I believe in my innocence, and I trust the process to show that. But right now, in this moment, I choose to focus on what I can control: playing with heart, leading with courage, and inspiring the next generation to never give up.

To the young boys and girls watching: life will test you. There will be boos, doubts, and doors that close. But keep running. Keep believing. Wear your flag with pride. Dream big even when the world says no. Ghana taught me that. Football taught me that. And yesterday, on that field, I felt our unbreakable spirit once again.

We may not have got the result we wanted, but we showed the world the fire of the Black Stars. This is not the end. We fight on for Ghana, for each other, and for every soul that needs hope.

From the bottom of my heart… thank you. Meda mo ase. God bless you, God bless Ghana, and God bless this beautiful game we all love.

We move forward. Together.

Thomas Partey. Black Star. Always.