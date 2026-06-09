THOSE WHO BETRAYED PF HAVE NO MORAL AUTHORITY TO LECTURE OTHERS ABOUT LOYALTY OR APOLOGIES- Michael Zephaniah Phiri

THOSE WHO BETRAYED PF HAVE NO MORAL AUTHORITY TO LECTURE OTHERS ABOUT LOYALTY OR APOLOGIES

By Michael Zephaniah Phiri Political Activist

Mr. Edwin Lifwekelo’s call for the opposition to apologise to President Hakainde Hichilema would carry more weight if he first addressed the disappointment felt by many Patriotic Front members who stood with the party through difficult times.

For years, PF members were assured by leaders such as Edwin Lifwekelo, Miles Sampa and others that they would defend and rebuild the party. Today, many of those same individuals have abandoned the cause they once championed and are now attempting to lecture others on political morality and loyalty.

What apology is Mr. Lifwekelo demanding from the opposition when he has never apologised to PF supporters who trusted his repeated declarations that he would remain steadfast in defending the party? What explanation has been given to the grassroots members who sacrificed their time, resources and energy believing in that commitment?

Many PF supporters believe that the actions of Lifwekelo, Miles Sampa and a few others have weakened the party more than any external political opponent ever could. Instead of uniting members and strengthening the movement, they chose a path that deepened divisions and accelerated the decline of a party that once commanded massive national support.

The Patriotic Front was founded as a movement for ordinary Zambians—a party that sought to improve the standard of living of the poor, create opportunities for the marginalized, and give a voice to those who felt excluded from national development. Sadly, many supporters now feel that some of its former leaders have abandoned those ideals in pursuit of personal political survival and self-interest.

Rather than defending the aspirations of the grassroots, they appear more concerned with securing their own positions and benefits. This is why many PF members feel betrayed. They see leaders who once spoke passionately about sacrifice and loyalty now embracing political convenience at the expense of the party’s founding vision.

It is therefore ironic to hear individuals who played a significant role in PF’s fragmentation demanding apologies from others. Before pointing fingers, they should account for their own political decisions and the consequences those decisions have had on the party’s supporters.

Many loyal members believe that PF has not been defeated by its political opponents alone, but has been weakened from within by those who were entrusted to protect it. Whether history agrees or disagrees, that is a question that time will answer. What cannot be disputed is the growing frustration among supporters who feel that the party’s interests have been traded away while ordinary members have been left behind.

The future of Zambia will not be determined by political opportunism or alliances of convenience. It will be determined by leaders who remain consistent in their principles and accountable to the people who entrusted them with leadership.

History will judge not only those who opposed PF, but also those who promised loyalty, only to walk away when the party needed them most.