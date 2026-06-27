To carry out a nuclear strike would lead not only to a military defeat for Russia but to the collapse of Russia- Ukraine’s spy chief Kyrylo Budanov

Ukraine’s spy chief Kyrylo Budanov just stripped away the Kremlin’s nuclear fairy tale, and he didn’t hold back… 💥☢️



Budanov issued a crystal-clear reality check to Moscow, explaining exactly why Putin’s continuous nuclear saber-rattling is nothing but hot air:





“To carry out a nuclear strike would lead not only to a military defeat for Russia but to the collapse of Russia. And they know this very well.”





This hits the nail right on the head. Despite all the unhinged threats broadcasted on Russian state TV, the Kremlin masters aren’t suicidal. They understand power, risk, and ultimate survival. All their nuclear blackmail is purely designed to scare the West into hesitation. Moscow is painfully aware that the very first nuclear warhead they launch will be the absolute end of the Russian Federation as a unified nation.





With Zelensky’s 40-day offensive heating up and Crimea running completely dry on fuel, Budanov is politely reminding Moscow that their ultimate “trump card” is actually a suicide switch