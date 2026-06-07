TONSE ALLIANCE TELLS ZCTU TO FOCUS ON WORKERS, NOT POLITICS



TONSE Alliance National Chairman for Labour, Chanoda Ngwira, has called on the Zambia Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) to stop engaging in pq artisan politics and instead focus on defending the interests of Zambian workers.





Mr. Ngwira said the Alliance condemns statements attributed to ZCTU suggesting that President Hakainde Hichilema will return to power after the August 13 elections, arguing that such pronouncements have no place in a workers’ representative institution.





He said ZCTU should concentrate on advocating for improved conditions of service, addressing the situation of more than 400 senior government employees awaiting meaningful deployment, and demanding the payment of outstanding arrears owed to retirees.





Mr. Ngwira also criticized former ZCTU President Leonard Hikaumba for supporting what he described as the union’s political conduct, maintaining that endorsing candidates is the role of politicians and not trade unions.





He insisted that ZCTU is constitutionally a non-partisan institution and should preserve that status.