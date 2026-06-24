TONSE- PAMODZI ALLIANCE DEMANDS K5 MILLION COMPENSATION FROM POLICE OVER DISRUPTED CAMPAIGN ACTIVITIES





The Resolute Party (RP) and the National Reconciliation Party for Unity and Prosperity (NRPUP) have demanded K5 million in compensation from the Zambia Police Service, alleging unlawful interference with their campaign activities in Chipata District, Eastern Province.





According to a demand letter dated June 23, 2026, and addressed to the Eastern Province Commissioner of Police, the two political parties, through their lawyers, Aongola & Co. Legal Practitioners, claim that police actions disrupted lawful campaign activities involving the Tonse Pamodzi Alliance presidential candidate, Brian Mundubile, as well as parliamentary, mayoral, and councillor candidates.





The parties contend that the police intervention prevented scheduled campaign programmes and restricted constitutionally protected political activities during the ongoing election period.





In the letter, the parties cite a subsequent clarification by the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ), which they say confirmed that it had not prohibited any presidential candidate from conducting campaign activities. The ECZ reportedly stated that its communication merely requested presidential candidates to submit campaign calendars for coordination and electoral administration purposes.

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The opposition parties argue that, in light of the ECZ clarification, the actions taken by police officers lacked lawful justification and resulted in the unlawful restriction of political activities protected under the Constitution.





The parties further claim to have suffered financial losses and other damages, including expenses incurred on transportation, fuel, accommodation, publicity, communications, and logistical preparations for the planned campaign activities. They also cite disruption of campaign programmes, lost opportunities to engage voters, inconvenience to party members and supporters, and infringement of their constitutional rights to political participation, assembly, association, expression, and electoral engagement.





As a result, the two parties are demanding compensation amounting to K5 million for the alleged losses, inconvenience, and damages suffered.





The letter gives the Zambia Police Service seven days to facilitate a settlement, failing which the parties say they will commence legal proceedings against the Attorney General on behalf of the Government of the Republic of Zambia and any other responsible parties.





The proposed court action would seek general damages, special damages, constitutional remedies for alleged violations of protected rights and freedoms, interest, legal costs, and any other relief the court may deem appropriate.



The Zambia Police Service had not publicly responded to the allegations at the time of publication.