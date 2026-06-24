TONSE PAMODZI ALLIANCE WILL CRY



The Candidates’ Editorial

Washington, D.C.

United States of America



On Wednesday, we published an editorial in which we questioned the effectiveness of the media team surrounding Brian Mundubile and Makebi Zulu. In particular, we highlighted what we considered to be shortcomings in the work of their official presidential photographer, Andy Luki Jnr, noting that he appeared more focused on himself than on documenting the campaign.





To his credit, Andy responded with humility and professionalism:



“Hey there! This is timely. Criticism is good despite how bad or biased it may sound, but I’ve taken note of your concerns. I will do better next time, and no more selfies with the crowd lol!”





We commend Andy for receiving criticism with maturity. He may not have appreciated every word we wrote, and perhaps our assessment was harsh, but we raised concerns that many observers have quietly expressed.





On Thursday, we followed up with another editorial in which we argued that the Tonse Pamodzi Alliance, in its current form, is unlikely to win the forthcoming elections. We outlined what we believe are critical shortcomings in the alliance’s strategy, organisation, and campaign approach. Let us be clear, we do not make these observations because we wish to see the alliance lose. If our objective were simply to celebrate its defeat, we would remain silent and allow these weaknesses to persist unchallenged. Constructive criticism serves a purpose only when it is intended to provoke reflection and improvement. Nor do we claim a monopoly on wisdom or political insight. There are undoubtedly many individuals who possess greater experience and understanding than we do. However, our conclusions are based on careful observation of the political landscape and the realities of electoral competition.





Interestingly, Zambia’s respected investigative platform, Zambian Whistleblower, appears to have reached similar conclusions. In a recent editorial, the publication observed:





“The Alliance seems to be struggling to harness the vast pool of expertise and talent available to it. Instead of drawing strength from diverse voices and experienced hands, sections of the movement appear to be working in enclaves and are more focused on internal positioning than on building a broad, united front capable of delivering victory.”



The publication further noted:



“Elections are not won by impressive rallies alone. They are won through sustained campaigning, coordinated media coverage and mobilisation, especially in rural areas where the majority of voters reside. They are won by educating and encouraging voters to turn out in large numbers on polling day, and by taking measures to protect every vote cast.”



These are precisely the concerns we have consistently raised. It is therefore encouraging to see another platform independently identify the same strategic weaknesses. We understand that some individuals within the alliance feel offended by such criticism.





Judging from the reactions in various comment sections, many have interpreted our observations as an attack. Others have rushed to label The Candidates as a UPND-aligned platform simply because we have highlighted issues they would rather ignore. That accusation is neither new nor particularly troubling. Those who believe we have been sponsored or paid by any political interest are entitled to their opinions. We have travelled this road before. Ironically, some within UPND have accused us of being sympathetic to the opposition.





The reality is that The Candidates has faced criticism from both the ruling party and opposition forces alike. We have been attacked from all sides precisely because we choose to speak our minds rather than tell people what they want to hear. And that will not change. Based on the evidence before us, we remain convinced that the Tonse Pamodzi Alliance, as it currently operates, is unlikely to win these elections. Large rallies and enthusiastic crowds may generate headlines, but they do not automatically translate into electoral victory. Unless there is a significant shift in strategy, organisation, mobilisation, and campaign discipline, the alliance will struggle to overcome a well-resourced and battle-tested ruling party. Winning power requires more than excitement; it requires execution. At present, that execution remains conspicuously absent.