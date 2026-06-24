TONSE PAMONZI ALLIANCE RECEIVES DEFECTORS FROM CITIZENS FIRST AND FREE ZAMBIA MOVEMENT





The Tonse Pamonzi Alliance continues to attract growing support across the country, with several members from the Citizens First (CF) party and the Free Zambia Movement officially defecting to the alliance.





The defectors were warmly received by Hon. Mwakalombe and Hon. Kennedy Kamba, who welcomed them and reaffirmed the alliance’s commitment to providing effective leadership and addressing the needs of the Zambian people.





Speaking during the event, the defectors expressed their confidence in the leadership of incoming President Brian Mundubile and Vice President Makebi Zulu, citing their vision, experience, and commitment to national unity and development as key reasons for joining the alliance.





They pledged to work tirelessly in mobilizing support for the Tonse Pamonzi Alliance and ensuring victory in the upcoming elections.





The continued influx of members from various political parties is a clear indication of the growing confidence that many Zambians have in the alliance’s leadership and its agenda for a prosperous and united Zambia.