Top GOP senator warns Iran deal could undermine US military gains

Roger Wicker, the Republican chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, warned that the Iran-US memorandum of understanding risks “negotiating away” recent US military successes.

Wicker said it would be a mistake to force Israel to stand down against Hezbollah in Lebanon and opposed lifting sanctions on Iran or unfreezing Iranian funds in exchange for what he described as Tehran’s mere agreement to negotiate for another 60 days.

The remarks underscore continuing skepticism among some Republican lawmakers and pro-Israel voices who fear the agreement could provide Tehran with economic and political benefits before a broader settlement on nuclear and regional issues is reached.