TRADITION OF PEACEFUL, FAIR, & CREDIBLE ELECTIONS WILL BE MAINTAINED – PRESIDENT HICHILEMA



President Hakainde Hichilema says the tradition of having peaceful, credible and fair elections shall be maintained in Zambia.





The President says despite ongoing political campaigns, “the nation will remain standing together.”



He said this during the Sabbath Music Fellowship organised by the Seventh Day Adventist (SDA) Church at Mulungushi International Conference Centre in Lusaka today.





“I can confirm and assure the people of Zambia that this election season will be peaceful. The nation will remain standing together. God will lead us through.





“We will have peaceful elections. One or two people may try to create trouble, but we will have peaceful elections. We will keep the tradition of peaceful elections in our country. There shall be free, fair, credible and peaceful elections,” President Hichilema said.





He recalled that in the last season of elections, two months before the August 2021 vote, “it was hot.”



“It was smoky. There was a lot of tear gas around. There was a lot of negative stuff. But this election shall be different – much better – than the last time we had elections,” he said.





President Hichilema further reminded Zambians that election campaigns are an opportunity for politicians to express what we can do for the country.



“Whenever one seeks public office, they need to understand philosophically that they are seeking public service to work for the people and not for themselves. National interest comes first and personal interest will be taken care of later,” the President said.





The head of State also said when ones believes that there is hope beyond today, they will rise above whatever challenges which they face.



“When we believe that God is in charge, things happen and most likely we succeed. This is a Christian nation. Yes, we have different churches, but the Body of Christ is one,” said President Hichilema.





Those who accompanied the President are Secretary to the Cabinet Patrick Kangwa, Cabinet Office permanent secretary in charge of administration Dr Mutinta Musonda, Lusaka Province permanent secretary Joe Kalusa, Cabinet Office permanent secretaries for special duties Mable Bauleni Nawa, Lackson Kasonka and Wisdom Bwalya,





Others are Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU) national coordinator Norman Chipakupaku, Ministry of Health permanent secretary for administration Joma Tambatamba, Ministry of Defence permanent secretary Maambo Haamaundu, and Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development permanent secretary for administration Gabriel Pollen.



By State House Media

June 20, 2026