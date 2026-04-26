TRAORE BANS PRISONS IN BURKINA FASO



In a bold shift, Ibrahim Traoré has announced that petty offenders will no longer sit idle in prisons.





Instead, they will work on state farms producing food for the nation as part of their sentence.





His message was clear:

Keeping petty offenders locked up is a waste of both time and national resources



Already, over 4,000 inmates are being trained to become farmers, turning punishment into productivity.





This move is raising serious questions across Africa:

Should justice systems punish… or also build?



👇🏾 What do you think, is this a smart reform or a risky move?