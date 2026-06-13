Trump assured Netanyahu Iran deal will cover nuclear, missiles, Hezbollah – report

Trump assured Bibi Iran deal will cover nuclear, missiles, Hezbollah – report

US President Donald Trump assured Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that any deal with Iran would address Tehran’s nuclear program, missiles and Hezbollah, Israel Hayom reported, citing a senior diplomatic source.

The source said Trump made clear that no agreement would be reached unless the issues that led the US and Israel to war with Iran were addressed.

According to the report, Israel would not be bound by any Iran-US agreement but would have to coordinate its actions with Washington, particularly during the negotiation period.

The source also warned that if talks with Tehran fail after an initial understanding and Iran continues its military activities, regime change in Tehran could be placed on the agenda of decision-makers in Washington.