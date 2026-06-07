🇺🇸☢️ BREAKING: Trump claims Iran was “just weeks away” from a nuclear weapon aimed at Israel





🗣️ The former U.S. president doubles down, saying Tehran was on the verge of building a nuclear bomb—and that it would have been targeted directly at Israel. He uses this claim to justify U.S. military involvement and strikes on Iranian territory.





But the reality on the ground tells a different story





⚠️ Iran didn’t collapse under pressure. Instead, it pushed back—launching waves of missiles and Shahed drones at U.S. bases across the Persian Gulf, showing it still has serious offensive power.





📊 Even more striking: U.S. intelligence reports suggest Iran is already rebuilding. Drone production is resuming, missile launchers are being replaced, and satellite images reveal reopened underground bases previously hit by U.S. and Israeli attacks.





💬 A U.S. senator even admitted Iran still holds a massive arsenal and the ability to keep producing weapons.





🔄 So while Trump warns about a nuclear threat “aimed at Israel,” Iran’s conventional military strength appears far from defeated—and quietly rising again.





👀 And in a surprising twist, Trump now says Iran has agreed not to pursue nuclear weapons… something Tehran has yet to confirm.



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