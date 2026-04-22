Trump Corners Iran: Blockade Forces Mullahs Into a Corner They Can’t Escape



The United States just exposed every last Iranian bluff while keeping the naval blockade rock-solid near the Strait of Hormuz.

Tehran now faces three brutal options: cave to American terms—including public buy-in from the IRGC—launch the first strike against a fully restocked and reinforced US and Israeli military machine, or watch their economy collapse as they shut down oil wells, ration goods, and bleed out under relentless sanctions and disrupted exports.





No cavalry is riding to the rescue. China is quietly pivoting toward better relations with the Gulf states, realizing the ayatollahs have outlived their usefulness. Putin remains bogged down in Ukraine with zero bandwidth to prop up another failing regime.