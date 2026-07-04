BREAKING: A Trump crypto coin investor who has lost $32,700 on Trump coins says he doesn’t blame Trump for the loss in money. Instead, he blames Democrats.





Matt, a 45-year-old machinist in Indiana, said that last September, he was looking to reverse recent investment losses, so he put $40,000 – 30% of his crypto and stock portfolio at the time – in ALT5 Sigma shares. “When a stock has presidential backing in a way – at least from his sons – you would think it would go up,” he said.





Matt’s shares have dropped 79% in value since he bought them, for a loss of about $32,700. He keeps holding on, he said, because he thinks the stock is undervalued. “I call myself a loser, but I haven’t given up yet,” he said.





He does not blame the Trump family. He said he believes Democrats and anti-Trump investors are taking short positions – a bet that an asset’s price will fall – in the family’s crypto projects.

“Here’s the dark side. I know all of these globalists have TDS and they are just going to short it,” he said, using the acronym for “Trump Derangement Syndrome,” the term Trump supporters use to describe what they see as an irrationally negative reaction to the president.



(SOURCE: Reuters)