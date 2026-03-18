Trump Demands Permanent Damage to Iran’s Nuclear Sites: ‘We Don’t Ever Want to Have That Problem Again





President Donald Trump made it crystal clear that half-measures won’t cut it against Iran’s nuclear threat.





Speaking at a formal event with American and Iranian flags behind him, Trump rejected any quick pullout that would let the regime rebuild.





“As somebody said, we could leave today, and it would take 10 years to rebuild the damage that’s been done, but I think we have to make it a little bit more permanent so no other president has to go through this,” Trump declared.





He drove the point home with steel: “We don’t ever want to have that problem again.