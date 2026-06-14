Trump dismisses leaked Iran deal terms

US President Trump on Friday, June 12, discredited details of a new U.S.-Iran peace deal that Tehran shared with various news organizations.

“The terms that Iran leaked out to the Fake News have NOTHING to do with the terms that were agreed to, in writing,” Trump wrote in a Truth Social post. “What they said, including their weak and pathetic statement on having a deal, bears no relation to the truth,” he continued, calling the Iranians “very dishonorable people to deal with.”

The president threatened and then called off fresh strikes against Iran on Thursday, telling reporters that Iran’s supreme leader had approved a proposed settlement. Trump said he expected a signing ceremony in Europe over the weekend with Vice President Vance acting as the U.S. representative.

Vance echoed Trump’s frustration on Friday, writing on social media that he has seen “a lot of fake information about a potential deal to reopen the strait and end Iran’s nuclear weapons program.”

“First, the Iranians are not receiving any cash, and no funds are being released for simply signing a deal or attending a meeting,” the vice president continued. “The deal is structured to ensure that the US and its allies concerns are prioritized, and that if the Islamic Republic of Iran meets its obligations, then economic benefits will flow to them and to the entire region. This deal has the potential to remake the region and lead to lasting peace.”

A senior White House official stated on Friday morning that the two nations were “very close” to reaching a deal. The deal includes provisions to destroy Iran’s highly enriched uranium, restrict its ability to build a nuclear weapon, and plans to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, a critical oil trading passage.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi also commented in a social media post on Friday morning, stating that the agreement “has never been closer.” He urged that, pending its finalization, the media should refrain from entering speculation about its content, promising that all details will be shared with the public in due course.

Senator Lindsey Graham, who has been a vocal proponent of the Trump administration’s military operations against Iran, commended the president’s Friday warning. Graham expressed his hope that the new agreement will be “vastly different” from the nuclear deal that was struck under the former Obama administration, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

“As to the Iranian nuclear program, President Trump’s red line has been no enrichment. I hope that holds, as it must,” Graham wrote. He added that allowing Iran to enrich under the JCPOA was one of the major flaws of that deal, reiterating that any new agreement must come to Congress for scrutiny and approval.