President Trump Drops Bomb on Ilhan Omar: Time to Investigate the Brother-Marriage Fraud

In the Oval Office today, President Trump didn’t hold back. While signing an executive order to launch a powerful anti-fraud task force headed by Vice President JD Vance, he zeroed in on Rep. Ilhan Omar as a prime example of the corruption plaguing America.

Trump called out the long-standing allegations that Omar married her own brother to game the immigration system and gain U.S. citizenship illegally. He made it clear he wants answers.

“That’s crazy,” Trump said of widespread fraud. “And Ilhan Omar — I hope this is part of it, but she married her brother supposedly — and there was a lot documentation — that means she’s here illegally. I hope you’re going to be looking at that or somebody else. Because she — one of those ringleaders. She is bad news. Really bad news. So bad for our country.”

This comes as Trump ramps up his war on fraud, targeting billions stolen by illegal immigrants and shady schemes. Omar, a vocal critic of America and strong supporter of open borders, has dodged these questions for years with denials and media cover. But with a serious investigation now on the table, the truth could finally come out.