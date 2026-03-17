Trump Drops Bombshell: He’s Eyeing a NATO Exit and Says He Doesn’t Need Congress’s Permission





President Trump is done letting Europe freeload off American taxpayers. In a fiery exchange with reporters, he made it crystal clear he’s rethinking our bloated relationship with NATO and could pull the plug without waiting for Washington bureaucrats to sign off.





When asked point-blank if he’s considering getting out, Trump didn’t mince words: “I’m disappointed in NATO that we spend trillions of dollars on NATO… I don’t need Congress for that decision.”